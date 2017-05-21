LHP Alex Katz was acquired by the Orioles in a deal with the White Sox in a deal for international signing bonus slots Nos. 45 and 75. He will pitch for Class A Frederick.

C Welington Castillo has been showing the Blue Jays plenty of power in this series. He hit just one homer this season before Friday, when the catcher banged out two, and Castillo then belted a three-run shot in the seventh Saturday that gave the Orioles the 7-5 victory. "I was just looking for something that I could drive," Castillo said. "I wasn't trying to do too much. [Danny Barnes] gave me a fastball, and I was able to hit it."

3B Manny Machado had been in an 0-for-10 slump coming into Saturday's game against Toronto. That ended with a single in the first inning, and Machado added to that with a solo homer two innings later. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and also made a spectacular stop on C Russell Martin's grounder that he turned into a double play in the fourth.

RHP Brad Brach seems to finding his game again. After struggling in the closer's role a few times, Brach has pitched well in the last two games. He earned the save Saturday and retired the Blue Jays in order to lock up a 7-5 victory.

RHP Kevin Gausman is slowly starting to put together a string of better starts. He now has pitched well in two of his last three outings, including on Saturday when the right-hander gave up two runs on 10 hits in six innings against Toronto. "I feel like they didn't hit the ball too hard, especially early in the game," Gausman said. "I think the biggest thing was being able to throw strikes consistently and put the pressure on them."

DH Mark Trumbo has been coming out of his early-season slump. He hit a two-run homer and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday and now has six hits in the first two games of this series with the Blue Jays, pushing his average up to .265.