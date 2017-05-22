RHP Miguel Castro was optioned to Double-A Bowie following the game Sunday against the Blue Jays. Castro did not allow a run, but gave up three walks over three innings of work.

C Welington Castillo served as the designated hitter in the series finale Sunday against the Blue Jays. The Orioles wanted to keep his hot bat in the lineup. Since coming off the 10-day DL on May 16 from right shoulder tendinitis, Castillo is 10-for-22 (.455) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

3B Manny Machado was hit on the hand by Toronto reliever Joe Smith in the eighth inning Sunday. Machado is expected to have X-rays as a precaution. "It's always scary for any player," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "There's no fake drama after that like you get sometimes and some places. It was what it was. You're not trying to hit him." Machado went 0 for 3 and is batting .221.

LHP Wade Miley took a hard-luck loss in the series finale Sunday against the Blue Jays. An error by shortstop Jonathan Schoop extended the first inning and opened the door for a three-run homer by the Blue Jays' Devon Travis. That proved to be the difference in the Orioles' 3-1 loss. None of the runs were charged to Miley. "Made one mistake early on and Travis did a good job, put a pretty good swing on that ball, put them up early and I tried to keep them there," Miley said.

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Friday. The Orioles are deciding whether Flaherty will need a platelet-rich plasma injection. "It could be 10 days or it could be longer," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about the stint on the DL. As a result of Flaherty's injury, Baltimore purchased the contract of Paul Janish from Triple-A Norfolk.

CF Adam Jones got his seventh home run of the season Sunday against Toronto. Jones went 3-for-4 and tied Rafael Palmeiro for the most home runs in Camden Yards' history with 124. "It's impressive," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Think about all the people who have played here in the last last 26 years. He's going to be hard to catch. He's such a post-up guy. He comes in here and very quietly has three hits."

SS J.J. Hardy was held out of the starting lineup in the series finale Sunday against the Blue Jays. It was a normal rest day for Hardy, who struggled with injuries last season. Hardy is batting .194 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games. "Got a pretty long stretch coming up where we're going to need everybody," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Trying to move things around. But I don't have any new plans on anything." Hardy entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

INF Paul Janish had his contract purchased Sunday from Triple-A Norfolk. It was the first call up this season for Janish, who got the start at shortstop. Janish went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He was replaced by J.J. Hardy in the eighth inning.