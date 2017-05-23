RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. He took the spot of RHP Miguel Castro, optioned to Double-A Bowie on Sunday but pitched poorly in the 14-7 loss to the Twins Monday, allowing six runs on five hits in just 1 1/3 innings of relief.

RHP Gabriel Ynoa (right hamstring strain) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday. The Orioles then optioned him back to Triple-A Norfolk.

LF Trey Mancini certainly is not hitting like a rookie. He remained hot Monday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. He has hit safely in 12 of 15 games in May, with a .385 average this month.

LHP Zach Britton is doing well on his rehab work in Sarasota. Manager Buck Showalter said the closer is right on track for his as-yet-unspecified return date, although most reports said Britton would miss 6-8 weeks, which could get him returning in late June or early July.

INF Ryan Flaherty will receive a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in Baltimore on his strained right shoulder. Manager Buck Showalter said Flaherty is then headed to Sarasota and should be out longer than the 10-day time period.

CF Adam Jones made a bit of history Monday night in the 14-7 loss. He hit a three-run homer that was the 125th the veteran has belted at Camden Yards, moving him past Rafael Palmeiro for the most in stadium history. Now, though, he wants his teammates to forget this loss. "It's a collective effort," Jones said. "We lost as a team tonight. We got our tails kicked as a team tonight

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez continues to struggle. He gave up six runs on nine hits in Monday's 14-7 loss to the Twins. His ERA rose to 7.17 even though the right-hander came away with a no-decision. "Obviously, the results aren't very good," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "A lot of it is some balls in the center of the plate, not many counts in his favor. Hasn't really had consistent out pitches for him."