FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 24, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He went 0-0 with a 6.48 ERA in five games and last pitched in Monday's 14-7 loss to Minnesota.

C Welington Castillo had been hot until the last few games, but he slipped into an 0-for-9 skid. However, Castillo got one of the team's two hits in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, a single in the second, and has a .367 average this month.

C Francisco Pena cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. He went 4-for-7 with two homers in three games with the Orioles recently.

RHP Dylan Bundy gave up a season-high six runs in his last start, a loss to the Tigers on Thursday. But he fared better this time, giving up two runs on just six hits in seven innings Tuesday against the Twins. Bundy (5-3) lost for the second straight game but threw well. "Dylan was really good," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "There's a certain rhythm to the defense when you're pitching like that."

LHP Jayson Aquino was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Aquino had a 1-1 record with an ERA of 9.00 in three games with Baltimore last month.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.