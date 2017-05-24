RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He went 0-0 with a 6.48 ERA in five games and last pitched in Monday's 14-7 loss to Minnesota.

C Welington Castillo had been hot until the last few games, but he slipped into an 0-for-9 skid. However, Castillo got one of the team's two hits in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, a single in the second, and has a .367 average this month.

C Francisco Pena cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. He went 4-for-7 with two homers in three games with the Orioles recently.

RHP Dylan Bundy gave up a season-high six runs in his last start, a loss to the Tigers on Thursday. But he fared better this time, giving up two runs on just six hits in seven innings Tuesday against the Twins. Bundy (5-3) lost for the second straight game but threw well. "Dylan was really good," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "There's a certain rhythm to the defense when you're pitching like that."

LHP Jayson Aquino was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Aquino had a 1-1 record with an ERA of 9.00 in three games with Baltimore last month.