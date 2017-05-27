FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
May 28, 2017 / 2:56 AM / 3 months ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Alec Asher will join the rotation and pitch the series finale on Sunday. Asher will make his third start of the season and first since allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings against the Boston Red Sox on May 2. Asher is 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA out of the bullpen.

3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak against the Astros to nine games, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. He is batting .324 (11-for-34) with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over that streak. He posted his first multi-double game of the season and first since May 27, 2016, at Cleveland.

-RHP Kevin Gausman produced his second consecutive quality start, allowing two runs on eight hits with no walks and two strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. It marked the first time this season he has worked consecutive quality starts. Gausman led Baltimore with 18 quality starts last season.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez has been demoted to the bullpen. Jimenez has surrendered 15 earned runs over his last 16 2/3 innings and three starts, going 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in those appearances. Jimenez has pitched in relief previously in his career, going 0-1 with a 6.41 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

