SS Manny Machado extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 10 games with his double in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. His double was his third in two games against the Astros, against whom Machado is batting .316 with six doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the course of the streak.

LHP Jayson Aquino was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to clear a roster spot for LHP Donnie Hart. Aquino was 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA over three appearances including one start against the Boston Red Sox on April 22 when he allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-2 victory. He will work out of the rotation with the Tides.

LHP Donnie Hart was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk after spending some time in the minors to work on some things, both on the mound and personal issues. Hart was 1-0 with a 3.95 ERA over 19 appearances with Baltimore before being optioned to Norfolk on May 17.

CF Adam Jones was sidelined by ankle and hip soreness and is expected to miss the series finale as well. Jones is tentatively expected to be reevaluated when the club returns to Baltimore for a nine-game homestand starting Monday.

1B Chris Davis finished 1-for-3 with a triple off Astros LHP Tony Sipp. The triple was the first for Davis since Sept. 21, 2013 at Tampa Bay. Davis later scored on a wild pitch by Astros RHP James Hoyt.