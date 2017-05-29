RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Wilson went 2-2 with a 7.43 ERA over eight appearances (one start). He is likely to join the Tides rotation, which could feature six starters for the foreseeable future.

RHP Logan Verrett was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Verrett was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA over two appearances with Baltimore before being optioned to Norfolk on May 10.

LHP Dario Alvarez (left elbow strain) was put on the 10-day disabled list Sunday retroactive to Thursday. INF/OF Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take his place on the roster. Alvarez is 2-0 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief outings with Texas this season. He has allowed eight of 15 inherited runners to score.

LHP Martin Perez (2-5, 3.77 ERA) will start the opener of the three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday as the Rangers begin an eight-game homestand. He has one victory to show from four quality starts in May. He had a 3-1 lead Wednesday at Fenway Park, but the Boston Red Sox scored seven runs in the seventh against Perez and the bullpen and went on to win 9-4. Perez ended up with a no-decision. He has a 3.16 ERA in May and is 2-3 with a 3.47 ERA in six starts at home this season. He is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Rays.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez recorded the longest relief appearance of his career, working six innings while allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. It marked the third time an Orioles reliever has worked six innings, with Gabriel Ynoa doing so against the White Sox on May 5, 2017 and Jason Johnson working 6 1/3 innings at the White Sox on Aug. 23, 2000.

DH Mark Trumbo blasted his seventh home run of the season in the eighth inning of Sunday's loss off Astros RHP James Hoyt. Trumbo has 155 home runs since 2012, ninth in the major leagues in that span and third on the Orioles behind 1B Chris Davis (207) and CF Adam Jones (158).