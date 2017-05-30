RHP Alec Asher (1-3) could get another start Friday against the Red Sox despite struggling his previous outing. The Orioles could also go with RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who relieved Asher out of the bullpen. Showalter said the decision will be made Tuesday. "We'll decide what direction we're going to go tomorrow, take everything in, see how everybody's feeling, see how we get through today," he said. "It's just been such a quick turnaround. We talked a little bit on the plane last night." Asher allowed six runs on six hits over just two innings Sunday against the Astros.

RHP Dylan Bundy had another solid performance in Monday's series opener against the Yankees. Bundy allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk over seven innings. He has emerged as the ace of the starting rotation. "When he establishes he's going to throw the ball over the plate it gets them more in swing mode, which plays into every pitcher, not just Dylan." Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He had a lot of weapons at his disposal today. That's a really talented lineup."

CF Adam Jones (soreness in left ankle, hip) missed his third consecutive game Monday against the Yankees. He worked in the outfield prior to the game, but was not deemed healthy enough to play. "Your depth is always tested," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Jones is batting .258 with eight homers and 21 RBIs.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2) could start Friday against the Red Sox, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Showalter will make a decision between Jimenez and RHP Alec Asher on Tuesday. "We'll decide what direction we're going to go tomorrow, take everything in, see how everybody's feeling, see how we get through today," he said. "It's just been such a quick turnaround. We talked a little bit on the plane last night." Jimenez relieved Asher Sunday against the Astros and allowed two runs in the third inning before sitting down 16 of the final 18 batters he faced.

1B Chris Davis was originally scheduled to be the designated hitter against Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery in the series opener Monday, but was moved to first base 30 minutes before first pitch. Davis batted second for the 13th time in career and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Davis has struck out 26 times over his past 12 games.