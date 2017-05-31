RHP Alec Asher (1-3) will get his fourth start Friday against the Red Sox despite struggling his previous outing. The Orioles will keep RHP Ubaldo Jimenez in the bullpen. Asher allowed six runs on six hits over two innings Sunday against the Astros. Jimenez entered and allowed two runs in the third before sitting down 16 of the final 18 batters he faced.

LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) has been able to throw his pitches with more intensity at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota. While manager Buck Showalter would not confirm that Britton could return prior to the All-Star break, that appears to be a feasible scenario. "He's right on schedule," Showalter said. "He's following the plan and no setbacks." Britton recorded his 54th consecutive save April 14, tied for second-most all-time since saves became an official statistic in 1969, according to STATS, LLC. He has fives saves on the season.

LHP Donnie Hart left the club after Monday's game to fly to San Antonio for his grandfather's funeral. However, he returned to Camden Yards on Tuesday and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Hart would have been forced to miss three games had the Orioles placed him on the bereavement list.

CF Adam Jones, who has been dealing with soreness in his left ankle and hip, missed his fourth straight game. An Orioles spokesman said Jones was held out because of the wet field conditions. Jones is batting .258 with eight homers and 21 RBIs. He could return for the series finale Wednesday.

RHP Chris Tillman (1-2) struggled mightily Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He allowed five runs on seven hit in just 2 2/3 innings. Tillman has pitched past the fifth inning just once in five starts, which has put added pressure on the bullpen. "Chris wasn't very crisp and just didn't pitch well," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Couple in the fact that it's a good-hitting club, wasn't very good. Goes without saying. Did pitch the last five innings pretty well, but we had to use a lot of people to do it. Severino's a good pitcher. He's got good stuff. We knew that."