RHP Mike Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk for this game. Wright got into the Wednesday game, throwing one scoreless inning (the ninth) in his first appearance this season. "That's pretty good tonight," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Wright, who struck out two.

RHP Logan Verrett got optioned to Triple-A Norfolk but will not join the Tides until Friday. Verrett will first go to Waco and check on his wife and new baby, according to manager Buck Showalter.

C Welington Castillo was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a testicular injury that happened during the May 30 game. Castillo spent some time in the emergency room afterwards, and he will need a few days rest.

C Francisco Pena had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk to replace C Wellington Castillo after he went on the disabled list. Pena had one other stint with the team and hit two home runs.

RHP Kevin Gausman is still looking to have better starts. He made it through 5 1/3 innings Wednesday but again struggled with his control and command. He allowed three runs on eight hits but walked five, struck out four and constantly found himself in jams. Still, Gausman came away with the win. "Fastballs I was trying to go up and just left them down," Gausman said. "They put some good swings together and laid off some really tough pitches, so they definitely gave me a handful."

CF Adam Jones certainly looked like he felt better. After missing four games (ankle), Jones ended an 0-for-15 streak with an RBI double and then added a three-run homer an inning later and finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs and got his 1,500th career hit as an Oriole. "Adam is a big part of our team," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "That's obvious. You could tell he was pretty fresh."