C Welington Castillo is on the 10-day DL after suffering a testicular injury Tuesday night on a deflected pitch. He will not be able to do any rehab for at least another three or four days. "It's not an easy conversation other than how you're feeling," manager Buck Showalter said. Castillo has been one of the Orioles' most productive hitters, batting .317 with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

LHP Wade Miley had one of his best outings of the season and scattered five hits with a pair of strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.82 on the year. He also picked up his first win at Camden Yards in four starts this season. Miley appreciates the offensive support in the 7-5 victory. "Everybody knows what this offense is capable of doing," Miley said. "It definitely takes a lot of pressure off the pitching staff but we still have to go out and do our jobs. That's when you get on a roll, when the pitchers are pitching good and we're swinging the bats like we're swinging right now. I mean, the opportunity is there."

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) can begin throwing down next week at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla., an Orioles spokesman said Thursday. Flaherty was already given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right shoulder. There is no set timeline for his return.

OF Pedro Alvarez decided to stay with the club, at least temporarily, even though he was eligible to opt out of his contract Thursday, he told the Virginian-Pilot. Alvarez is currently playing for Triple-A Norfolk. Entering Thursday, he was batting .223 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 52 games. It will still be a challenge to find a spot for Alvarez on the Orioles' current roster.