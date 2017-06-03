LHP Alec Asher fared much better Friday night versus the Red Sox than he did in his last start, allowing only two runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Asher had problems in his last start against the Astros on May 28, giving up six runs in two innings. "Obviously, you don't want to have bad outings back to back," Asher said. "You kind of want to jump back on the wagon. It's nice to rebound and have a good game."

3B Manny Machado has 12 hits versus the Red Sox this season, and five of them have been home runs -- on Friday, Machado belted a 465-foot shot into the second deck. That is the first time a ball has landed there at the ballpark since Mark Reynolds did in on Aug. 7, 2011 (vs. the Blue Jays). "Yeah, it is (cool)," Machado said. "It's way out there. But I think it kind of messed me up for the rest of the game, trying to do too much."

LHP Zach Britton continues his rehab in Florida. Manager Buck Showalter said Britton is "right on schedule" and will be pitching with some of the Orioles' local minor league farm teams in the coming days and weeks.

INF/OF Ryan Flaherty, placed on the disabled list May 21 (retroactive to May 19, right shoulder strain), should probably start throwing in the coming week. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection two weeks ago, and Showalter said things could move pretty quickly once Flaherty begins throwing once more.

2B Jonathan Schoop quietly has gotten on a roll in recent days. Schoop continued that in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Red Six by extending his hitting streak to six games with a 2-for-4 effort. That was his 13th multi-hit game this season.

CF Michael Bourn was signed by the Angels on Friday and assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Bourn will help give the Angels outfield depth with both CF Mike Trout and OF Cameron Maybin on the disabled list. OF Eric Young Jr. and OF Shane Robinson were called up from Salt Lake earlier this week. Bourn hit .283 in 24 games last season with Baltimore and was with Norfolk, the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, before being released last week. Bourn was an All-Star with Houston in 2010 and with Atlanta in 2012.

RF Seth Smith has hit well against Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello and continued doing so in Friday's game. Smith led off the bottom of the first with a homer to give the Orioles the lead for good en route to a 3-2 victory. Smith now has a .400 career average (10-for-25) versus Porcello.