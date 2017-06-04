RHP Alec Asher will start on Thursday against the Nationals, manager Buck Showalter confirmed Saturday. Asher allowed two runs on just three hits in 6 1/3 innings and got the win Friday night pitching as the No. 5 starter.

LHP Richard Bleier has given manager Buck Showalter some valuable help out of the bullpen since being called up by eating innings. Bleier did this again Saturday by making his fifth multi-inning appearance, allowing one hit in two innings in relief of RHP Dylan Bundy.

C Welington Castillo (testicular injury) might do some catching before coming off the disabled list in the coming days. Manager Buck Showalter said the Orioles are not sure yet exactly how that is going to play out.

RHP Dylan Bundy lasted at least six innings in his first 11 starts -- until Saturday. Thanks to Boston working the count and fouling off a lot of pitches, Bundy needed 100 pitches to make it through five innings before getting pulled. He allowed only a two-run homer to DH Hanley Ramirez in the fourth but wound up as the losing pitcher in Boston's 5-2 victory. "I was making pitches and they were just fouling off, pitcher's pitches that they were fouling off and you can't control that," Bundy said. "It was a tough game."

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez was moved to the bullpen recently after struggling all season in his role as a starter. He made his second appearance from the bullpen since the move and had problems, giving up two runs in one inning -- and needing 36 pitches to get through it.