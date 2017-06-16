1B Trey Mancini went 1-for-4 and has recorded a hit in six straight games. He is hitting .409 during that span and .523 with four multi-hit performances -- including a pair of three-hit games -- in six contests against the White Sox this season.

OF Anthony Santander (strained right forearm) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He was placed on the 10-day DL April 2, retroactive to March 30.

C Welington Castillo has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since May 19-20 against Toronto. He's batting .298 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 35 games to date.

RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 6.49 ERA) takes the mound as the Orioles return home to open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. He's 0-1 all-time against the Cardinals, taking the loss in an 8-3 Orioles loss Aug. 10, 2014. Gausman allowed three runs on eight hits, struck out six and walked two in that meeting.

RHP Chris Tillman (1-5) suffered his fifth straight loss after giving up five runs on a season-high 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. But manager Buck Showalter found positives in the outing. "Chris has a good track record and he's going to pitch better and hopefully today's the start of that," he said. "They made him earn everything. He gave us a chance, we're just not scoring any runs." Tillman also had a season-high six strikeouts.