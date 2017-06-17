RHP Michael Wright (right shoulder bursitis) was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday. He had an MRI done Friday afternoon, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Wright is 0-0 with a 5.56 ERA in games out of the bullpen for the Orioles.

RHP Gabriel Ynoa was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. He threw six scoreless innings out of the bullpen on May 5 against the Chicago White Sox in his first game with the Orioles this season. He came on in the sixth inning Friday in relief of starter Kevin Gausman and gave up back-to-back homers to the Cardinals and later allowed another homer. "He elevated a changeup, fastball was up. Lot of center-cut fastballs. That's been a challenge he's had in Norfolk and it carried over for us. He had one good outing for us. They had a predominantly right-handed lineup. We were hoping he could duplicate that but he didn't," manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. He was 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA in his first three appearances out of the bullpen at the big league level this year.

LHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) will make a minor league rehab start on Monday at Aberdeen in the short-season New York Penn League, he said Friday. "He will start the home opener (at Aberdeen) then pitch at Delmarva," manager Buck Showalter said Friday. Showalter said he expects Britton to make about five minor league rehab appearances but he most likely won't be ready to pitch for the Orioles by July 1. He went on the DL May 6.

LHP Wade Miley (2-4, 3.97) will get the start on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals in Baltimore. He has failed to give the Orioles some length, not going past the third inning in his past two starts and allowing at four runs in four of his last six starts.

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) continues to recover after he went on the disabled list. "He is inching along. He is frustrated with how long it is taking," said Buck Showalter, the Orioles manager.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start Sunday for the Orioles, manager Buck Showalter said Friday. "He has thrown well in the bullpen," Showalter said. He began the year in the rotation that was sent to the bullpen after a poor start at home against the Minnesota Twins in May.

OF Seth Smith, slowed by back woes, started at home Friday against the Chicago White Sox and has managed to avoid the disabled list so far. He was available to pinch-hit Thursday in Chicago against the White Sox, manager Buck Showalter said Friday. Smith was 1-for-2 Friday.

1B Chris Davis (right oblique strain) has been uncomfortable sleeping, manager Buck Showalter said Friday. He went on the DL on June 14, retroactive to June 13.

RHP Darren O'Day (right shoulder strain) is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday. "He is eligible tomorrow; he won't make that," manager Buck Showalter said Friday. Showalter hopes O'Day may be ready early next week and may not have to make any minor league rehab outings. He went on the DL June 9.