LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm), placed on the disabled list May 6 will pitch for short-season Single-A Aberdeen on Monday as part of his rehab assignment. If the game is rained out, manager Buck Showalter said Britton will pitch Tuesday for Aberdeen.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez made a solid start in his return to the starting rotation Sunday. Making his first start since May 22 after being demoted to the bullpen, Jimenez (2-2) kept the Cardinals lineup in check. Over the course of a 106-pitch performance, he allowed a pair of earned runs on four hits to earn his first victory since April 19. He struck out three and walked four.

SS J.J. Hardy will have his right wrist scanned Monday morning after being hit with a pitch in Sunday's?8-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Hardy was knocked out of the game in the sixth inning with what the team called a right-wrist contusion. An x-ray following the game showed something that concerned the Orioles. There is no timeframe for his return.

RHP Darren O'Day is recovering from the right shoulder strain that landed him on the disabled list June 9. Manager Buck Showalter said there was no timetable for O'Day to resume throwing. "He's been down this road a few times. We are going to kind of lean on him," Showalter said. "He knows when he's ready, when he is not."