C Welington Castillo was not in the starting lineup as he's still bothered by some pain in his throwing shoulder after getting hit with a foul ball Monday. Manager Buck Showalter said Castillo is day-to-day.

LHP Zach Britton felt good after his one-inning rehab assignment Monday night at short-season Aberdeen, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before Wednesday's game. Next up for the closer is an outing at low-A Delmarva on Thursday and Saturday. Showalter also said that Britton could return around July 5 if he keeps progressing.

RHP Kevin Gausman has not been effective for much of the 2017 season. On Wednesday, though, Gausman (3-7) pitched much better, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and only two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Still, he took the loss as the Indians scored a 5-1 victory. "You take the positives and try to forget the negatives," Gausman said. "I think one of the huge positives to take out of this is I'm throwing the ball really good right now. Some things kind of went my way tonight.''

LHP Donnie Hart gave the Baltimore bullpen some much-needed help Wednesday. Hart threw a career-best 2 1/3 shutout innings, coming on for RHP Kevin Gausman in the fifth and not allowing a hit to keep the Orioles close. "He faced right, left, switch. I thought his command was better," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

1B Chris Davis, who is on the disabled list (right oblique), had a PRP injection Tuesday. He will travel with the team to Tampa Bay but then stay in Sarasota while the Orioles go to Toronto.

RHP Darren O'Day threw well in his simulated game Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said if O'Day feels good Thursday, the team will activate him Friday to help the injury-riddled Baltimore bullpen.