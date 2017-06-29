1B Trey Mancini collected two singles and his hitting .412 (28-for-68) with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs since June 10. Mancini also extended his current hit streak to eight games - one shy of his season high - with a two-out single in the second inning on Wednesday.

DH Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer leading off the ninth inning against Seattle closer Edwin Diaz on Wednesday to tie the score and the Phillies went on to win 5-4. It was Joseph's 13th home run of the season, tying Aaron Altherr for the team lead.

LHP Wade Miley allowed four runs, three earned, over five innings of work in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Miley has not pitched into the sixth inning in five straight starts. He allowed two home runs in the loss and has now allowed two-plus homers in each of his last three starts. Miley leads the Majors with 19.2 pitches per inning.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gets the ball in Thursday's rubber match against the Blue Jays. Jimenez couldn't get out of the third inning against the Rays in his last outing. Jimenez enters with a 7.26 ERA and has allowed 15 home runs over his 65 2/3 innings of work this season, including multiple homers in six of 15 starts.

RF Seth Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Wednesday's loss - his first multi-hit game since June 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Smith has 11 multi-hit games this season, three of which have come in June.