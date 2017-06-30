OF/1B Trey Mancini was 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday to end an eight-game hitting streak. He batted .433 (13-for-30) in that span with one double, two homers, four runs, five RBIs and one hit by pitch. His longest hitting streak of the season was nine games, during which he hit .439 (15-for-35) with four homers and eight RBIs.

RHP Stefan Crichton (sore right shoulder) is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday. The 25-year-old, who last pitched Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, first complained about the discomfort in his shoulder on Wednesday. He is 0-0 with an 8.03 ERA in eight outings and 12 1/3 innings as a reliever for the Orioles.

C Welington Castillo (left knee sprain) was a late scratch from the lineup Thursday in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. He injured the knee going up the dugout steps before the game. C Caleb Joseph took his place behind the plate and in the seven spot in the lineup and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single. Manager Buck Showalter and Wellington were optimistic that the injury was not serious.

LHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) struck out two batters in a scoreless inning for Double-A Bowie Thursday as he continues his minor-league rehabilitation assignment. He has been on the disabled list since May 5. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20.

C Caleb Joseph was a late replacement for C Welington Castillo (sprained left knee) Thursday and was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single in the 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Joseph is 6-for-10 over his past three games.

2B Jonathan Schoop hit a sacrifice fly and went 2-for-3 in the 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. He has 13 hits in his past nine games, batting .382 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman will try for his first win since May 7, his first start of the season after opening the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his right shoulder, when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game series at Camden Yards. Tillman is 0-3 with an 11.14 ERA in five starts in June. His two most recent starts have been no-decisions in which he pitched four and 4 1/3 innings. He is 0-0 with an 8.31 ERA in one start against the Rays this season, a no-decision outing in which he allowed eight hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 8-10 with a 4.23 ERA in 26 career starts against Tampa Bay.