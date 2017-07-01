RHP Miguel Castro got recalled from Double-A Bowie to take the spot of RHP Stefan Crichton (disabled list, right shoulder strain). Castro came on Friday with the bases loaded and none out in the sixth and got a double play and a strikeout to keep Baltimore down by just one run.

LF Joey Rickard helped the Orioles on offense and defense in Friday's game. He got an RBI double in the third and made two spectacular catches in the fifth -- one came when he ran into the wall in foul territory followed by a sliding grab that ended the inning -- followed by a game-tying homer in the sixth.

RHP Stefan Crichton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to June 27. He had a right shoulder strain, and manager Buck Showalter said an MRI showed no structural damage. He is 0-0 with an 8.03 ERA in eight outings and 12 1/3 innings as a reliever for the Orioles.

C Welington Castillo returned to the lineup after missing Thursday's series finale in Toronto after falling on steps at the Rogers Centre. He reached on an error on his first at-bat and scored the Orioles' first run.

RHP Chris Tillman now has gone 10 starts without a victory but he threw better despite finishing with a no-decision Friday against the Rays. He allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings plus three batters and threw better. "I like the command, the lack of base on balls (two in his five-plus innings)," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Darren O'Day has had some control issues at times this season, and that popped up again Friday. He walked one batter to start the 10th, later added an intentional walk before giving up a three-run homer to RF Steven Souza Jr that snapped a 3-3 tie, and the Rays went on to a 6-4 victory. "Darren's done a good job against left-handed hitters really the last couple years," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Just a walk there and then he got a breaking ball up that he doesn't normally throw up."

DH Mark Trumbo broke an 0-for-10 skid at the right time on Friday. He lined a tie-breaking single to left that scored CF Adam Jones and gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the seventh and added a solo homer in the 10th but the Rays held on for a 6-4 victory.