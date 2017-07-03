LHP Jason Wheeler was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international signing bonus slots. He went 4-2 with three minor league affiliates. Wheeler will be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Alec Asher was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Norfolk. Since being recalled May 6, Asher has gone 2-5 with a 5.53 ERA over 21 appearances, including six starts. Over 55 1/3 innings, he allowed 56 hits and 35 runs with 42 strikeouts and 21 walks. On Saturday against the Rays, Asher allowed five runs on four hits in just 1 2/3 innings of relief. He has been used as both a starter and reliever. "He's done a good job at both periodically," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Lately, it's been a challenge for him."

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Norfolk and RHP Alec Asher was optioned to the Tides. Yacabonis has been solid for Norfolk, going 1-0 with seven saves and a 0.93 ERA over 38 2/3 innings. He allowed just 17 hits with 25 strikeouts and 21 walks.

LHP Zach Britton (forearm strain) had his final rehab assignment on Monday moved to Class A Frederick rather than Triple-A Norfolk because of potential rain. Britton has made six rehab appearances and has been solid, allowing just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Britton could return Tuesday against the Brewers, but the Orioles will need to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster.

RHP Kevin Gausman appears to have put some of his early-season struggles behind him. On Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Gausman threw seven scoreless innings with just two hits, a season high-tying nine strikeouts and two walks. He has given up three runs over his last 18 innings, including another 5 1/3 shutout innings Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) said Sunday he will not be able to participate in any baseball activities for at least three more weeks. In addition to the fractured wrist, an MRI exam on Hardy's ribcage revealed a fractured bone. Hardy said he would likely be able to play with that injury. He is batting .211 with three homers and 21 RBIs over 64 games. "Hoping that we're moving toward," Hardy said. "I wonder how many players might have what JJ has and just might play through it. There are some different impactful things going on in the game today that might not have been in my day."

1B Chris Davis (strained right oblique) has a rehab plan outlined through the All-Star break. He is scheduled to begin throwing Monday. He could also have a rehab assignment during the All-Star break, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "If everything falls in place, then it would be the first game after the break that he would be active, if everything goes perfectly," Showalter said. "He will not be taking his All-Star break in someplace other than Frederick or Delmarva." Davis is batting .226 with 14 home runs and 26 RBIs over 61 games. However, he has struck out 95 times.

RHP Chris Tillman will not travel with the team to Milwaukee because his wife is overdue with their first child. The couple are expected to meet with a doctor on Monday. "They're having a big appointment tomorrow morning," manager Buck Showalter said Sunday. "They may go forward with that tomorrow. We've got to hold the paternity thing as long as we can. We can't start it today." Tillman is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Brewers, but the Orioles have a contingency plan in place in case he cannot pitch. A potential spot starter will likely come from Triple-A Norfolk. Tillman allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings in last outing Friday against the Blue Jays. He is 1-5 with a 7.90 ERA on the year.