RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday to clear a spot for the return of LHP Zach Britton from the disabled list. Wilson was called up Tuesday, and he allowed one run in two innings that day at Milwaukee. In nine games (one start) for the Orioles this year, he was 2-2 with a 7.04 ERA.

LHP Zach Britton was activated from the disabled list and worked a scoreless seventh inning Wednesday at Milwaukee, allowing a hit and a walk. It was Britton's first action since going on the disabled list with a strained left forearm back on May 5.

RHP Ryan Flaherty was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday in a procedural move that allowed the Orioles to activate LHP Zach Britton from the 60-day DL and add him to the 40-man roster. Flaherty has been out since May 18 with a shoulder injury. He wasn't expected to return until after the All-Star break, so the move would only delay his return for a week or two.

LHP Jayson Aquino was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday and made a spot start against the Brewers, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits. He struck out seven. It was the second career start for Aquino, who has spent most of the season with Norfolk.

1B Chris Davis is making progress in his recovery from a strained oblique and could begin a minor league rehab assignment next week, manager Buck Showalter said. "I feel really good about his chances to join us soon," Showalter said. "I'm trying not to jinx us, but he's going to be playing baseball during the All-Star break. He wants to do it tomorrow." Davis has been out since June 14.

RHP Chris Tillman was placed on the paternity list Wednesday after joining his wife, who gave birth to the couple's first child. Manager Buck Showalter said he expects Tillman to take part in a throwing session Thursday with Double-A Bowie and rejoin the Orioles this weekend in Minnesota.

RF Mark Trumbo was back in the lineup a day after a calf contusion forced him from the game. He went 1-for-3 with a walk in the loss at Milwaukee. Trumbo has started all 85 games for Baltimore this season and 97 in a row overall. He missed just two games last season.