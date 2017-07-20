LHP Wade Miley is looking to get back on track Thursday against the Rangers. In his last outing Sunday against the Cubs, Miley lasted just 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, including two homers, with four walks and four strikeouts. Miley had a 2.82 ERA his first 11 starts, but it has ballooned to 10.19 his past eight outings. His 1.80 WHIP is among the worst in the American League. Miley also has struggled against Texas over his career, going 1-5 with a 5.75 ERA in seven starts.

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) took ground balls before the game. Flaherty could begin a rehab assignment next week, according to manager Buck Showalter. Flaherty is batting .233 with three RBIs in 13 games and is a valuable utility infielder. "He's on schedule, going good," Showalter said. "Yesterday was his throw day, threw well. Today I think he's doing the strengthening exercises."

RHP Kevin Gausman held the Texas Rangers to four hits over six innings. He allowed one run with eight strikeouts and one walk. It was a huge improvement from his last outing against the Cubs, when he was charged with eight runs and seven hits in just three innings. "I'm trying to throw my sinker and my four-seam, mix them up a little bit more. I can't throw everything straight like my four-seam," Gausman said. "So, I'm trying to keep the hitters guessing a little bit more, and overall tonight I just pitched more. Used my off-speed pitches and had good fastball command for the most part."

RHP Hunter Harvey, one of the team's top pitching prospects, will be shut down after the minor league season rather than play the Arizona Fall League, manager Buck Showalter said. Harvey, who had Tommy John surgery last summer, began a throwing program in November, and the Orioles want to give him a full offseason. Harvey threw 27 pitches Wednesday in the Gulf Coast League. "I saw the schedule," Showalter said. "It's got him mapped out all the way through August, which is good. He's going to pitch once a week with a work day in between and a couple of long toss."

SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) took ground balls before the game. In addition to his injured wrist, Hardy also dealt with a fractured bone in his rib cage, which is fully healed. There is still no timeline for Hardy's return. He is batting .211 with three homers and 21 RBIs over 64 games.