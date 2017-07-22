C Caleb Joseph did not drive in a run during 2016 after battling through many problems. He's faring better this year. Joseph hit only .174 last year but went 2-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Rangers and now is hitting .304 with four homers and 19 RBIs. Joseph now has four straight multi-hit games.

C Caleb Joseph did not drive in a run during 2016 after battling through many problems. He's faring better this year. Joseph hit only .174 last year but went 2-for-4 in Friday's loss to Texas and now is hitting .304 with four homers and 19 RBIs. Joseph now has four straight multi-hit games.

INF/OF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) could go out on rehab work later next week if he continues improving, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Friday. Flaherty was recently moved to the 60-day disabled list.

INF/OF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) could go out on rehab work later next week if he continues improving, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Flaherty was recently moved to the 60-day disabled list.

2B Jonathan Schoop went 7-for-16 in Baltimore's four-game sweep of the Rangers this week. He continued his hot hitting in Friday's loss versus Houston -- driving in four runs, including three coming on a ninth-inning homer that cut the lead to one. Schoop finished 2-for-5 with those four RBI.

2B Jonathan Schoop went 7-for-16 in Baltimore's four-game sweep of Texas this week. He continued his hot hitting in Friday's loss to Houston -- driving in four, including three coming on a ninth-inning homer that cut the lead to one. Schoop finished up 2-for-5 with the four RBI.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (4-6) has been consistent in his inconsistency when starting for the Orioles this season. That trend continued Friday when he lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave up six runs -- five in the first two innings, which put the Orioles in a deep hole. "You ask me (why he has trouble), it's command," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Fastball. Look back through where he's trying to go and where it ends up."

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (4-6) has been consistent in his inconsistency when starting for the Orioles this season. That trend continued Friday when he lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave up six runs -- five in the first two innings, which put the Orioles in a deep hole -- as the Astros topped the Orioles 8-7. "You ask me (why he has trouble), it's command," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Fastball. Look back through where he's trying to go and where it ends up."

1B Chris Davis has worked hard the past few years to improve his defensive skills. He showed some of his skills with the glove at the right time in Friday's sixth inning versus Houston. The Astros had two on with two out when Davis chased down a blooper from DH Carlos Beltran and made a great diving catch to save more runs.

1B Chris Davis has worked hard the past few years to improve his defensive skills. He showed some of his skills with the glove at the right time in the sixth inning against Houston on Friday night. The Astros had two on with two outs when Davis raced down a blooper from DH Carlos Beltran and made a great diving catch to save more runs.