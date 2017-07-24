OF Hyun Soo Kim made his first career start as a designated hitter Sunday against the Astros. Kim has been used sparingly this season, appearing in 54 games (121 at-bats). Kim went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch that provided the Orioles' first run. Kim is batting .234 on the season.

LHP Zach Britton set the American League record for consecutive saves, converting 55 straight opportunities. Britton moved past RHP Tom Gordon to break the record. "I think it just feels good to put together an outing where I actually felt like I was more myself than anything, I think maybe it took a two-run ballgame to do that," said Britton, who spent time on the DL with a left forearm strain. "Just get the focus back off the delivery and trying to be too fine. Just kind of let it rip."

RHP Dylan Bundy allowed seven runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in the series finale Sunday against Houston. He also gave up a pair of homers. Orioles manager Buck Showalter is confident Bundy could pitch 180 innings this season. "We have him mapped out through September," Showalter said.

RHP Kevin Gausman will start the opener Monday in Tampa Bay. In his last outing, Gausman held the Texas Rangers to four hits over sixinnings. Gausman allowed one run with eight strikeouts and one walk. It was a huge improvement from his last outing against the Cubs, when he was charged with eight runs and seven hits in just three innings.

CF Adam Jones tied a career high with four hits and had an RBI in the series finale Sunday against Houston. Over the past five games, he is hitting .464 (13-for-28) with three homers, 10 RBIs and 10 runs. His 1,550 hits with the Orioles is sixth-best in franchise history.