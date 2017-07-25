OF Joey Rickard, playing against the team he played for in the minors, got a single and scored in the ninth inning. He raised his season average to .259. The Rays have a solid outfield, but he remains a Rule V steal for the Orioles and has played well against his old team.

3B Manny Machado drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single, and came up with spectacular defense, turning a potential double by Evan Longoria into a double play and adding another play from deep at third in the ninth inning. Machado is only hitting .238, but his defense was stellar in Monday's win.

RHP Kevin Gausman hasn't pitched many good starts this season, but he's thrown two against the Rays and tossed six shutout innings in Monday's win. His ERA against everyone else in baseball is 6.55 this season, but he's pitched 13 scoreless innings in his two starts against the Rays.

OF Adam Jones went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double, raising his season average to .278. He's up to 51 RBIs on the season -- third on the team and one behind Trey Mancini for second behind Jonathan Schoop.