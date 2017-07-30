OF Trey Mancini hit his 17th homer of the season in the second inning. That puts him third among American League rookies. Mancini had two RBIs in his 1-for-4 night and is fifth in RBIs with 55. Mancini came into the game hitless in his last seven at-bats.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who was acquired in a trade from Philadelphia on Friday, wasn't with the club Saturday after being involved in an accident. Hellickson is fine but his girlfriend had to go to the emergency room. Hellickson will go to Baltimore and throw Sunday there. Manager Buck Showalter wouldn't divulge when Hellickson would make his Baltimore debut. "We've got a tentative idea, but until we know how he's feeling I just don't want to get ahead of ourselves and start moving a lot of other people around," Showalter said.

LHP Zach Britton retired Carlos Gomez for the final out and his seventh save of the season. Britton has converted 56 straight save chances, which is the longest-active streak in the majors and the second-longest streak in major league history.

C Caleb Joseph hit his fifth homer of the season in the second inning. Joseph went 1-for-4 and is hitting .298 on the season. Since May 8, Joseph is batting .344. That's the third-highest average in the American League with players who have at least 100 at-bats in that stretch.

RHP Kevin Gausman has now won his last five decisions and has pitched scoreless outings in each of his last two starts. Gausman pitched a career high 8 2/3 innings and is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA in his last three starts. All three of those outings have been quality starts, which is his longest stretch of the season. He credited his defense for his strong outing Saturday. "If they hit a ground ball, you know there's a pretty good chance for a double play with our defense," he said. "And when (first baseman Chris Davis) gets involved, that's even more special."