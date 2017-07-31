DH Trey Mancini came into Sunday's game at the Rangers 5-for-7 lifetime against Texas starter Martin Perez. Mancini continued that good form at the plate, getting hits in his first two at-bats and driving in the game's first run. Mancini went 2-for-4 in the win.

LF Craig Gentry had his contract selected from the Triple-A Norfolk Tides by the Orioles on Sunday. He hit .175 with one homer in 48 games for Baltimore this season.

C Welington Castillo hit a three-run home run (his 10th of the year) as part of the Orioles' five-run fifth inning Sunday. He finished the game with four RBIs, his third game of four-plus RBIs this season. In his last four games, Castillo has gone 7-for-16 from the plate.

LHP Zach Britton converted his 57th consecutive save opportunity in Sunday's win at Texas, extending his AL record. He converted his 55th consecutive save opportunity on July 23 against the Astros to establish the record, passing Tom Gordon (April 19, 1998-May 31, 1999). Britton ranks second alltime in consecutive saves converted, trailing only Eric Gagne (84, Aug. 28, 2002-July 3, 2004).

2B Johnathan Schoop, who was named AL player of the week last week, is making a case for AL player of the month. He belted his ninth home run of July, a two-run blast to left field, in the fifth inning. He has 35 RBIs in July with one day left in the month.