RHP Dylan Bundy threw a career-high eight innings, allowing only one unearned run Tuesday against Kansas City. Bundy (10-8), who was pitching on eight days of rest, matched his win total from last season. He scattered three hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Just execution of pitches low in the zone and having a game plan with (catcher Welington Castillo) back there and sticking to it," Bundy said. "And then after we got that lead later in the game, I was just trying to attack hitters early and work ahead."

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) had another rehab assignment Tuesday for Class-A Frederick. Flaherty started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. Flaherty will work out with the Orioles on Thursday and then possibly head to Triple-A Norfolk for another rehab appearance, manager Buck Showalter said.

2B Johnny Giavotella was designated for assignment to make room for INF Tim Beckham, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Giavotella went 1-for-10 in seven games and made a pair of starts.

SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) could rejoin the active roster Aug. 18 and will resume his role as the everyday shortstop, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "The actual bone now has healed," Showalter said about Hardy's injury. "It's just the ligament now," Showalter said. "He's in a restrictive apparatus and through that now he's got to get the strength back. The only spot he still has some discomfort is the ligament where it connects. The bone itself has healed, so that's good." Hardy is batting .211 with three home runs and 21 RBIs over 64 games.

RF/DH Mark Trumbo (strained right ribcage) had an MRI on Tuesday and the results were "very positive," manager Buck Showalter said. The team is hopeful Trumbo can get back in the lineup as soon as he is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list. Trumbo is batting .238 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs over 103 games (407 at-bats).

INF Tim Beckham, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, made his Orioles' debut at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs. To make room for him, 2B Johnny Giavotella was designated for assignment. Beckham could be a viable replacement for the injured J.J. Hardy, who is also a free agent at the end of the season. Beckham, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is batting .262 with six doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 88 games. Beckham is signed through 2020 and can play all four infield positions. "I want to win and I'm sure everyone in the clubhouse feels the same," Beckham said. "We have a losing record and there is some work to be done. I'm looking forward to it."