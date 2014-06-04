Preview: Orioles at Rangers

Nelson Cruz received a fairly warm welcome in his return to Texas, but it’s unlikely the fans will be as gracious when Cruz and the visiting Baltimore Orioles face the Rangers on Wednesday in the second of a three-game set. Cruz, who spent the previous eight seasons with Texas, added to his major league-leading home run and RBI totals with a three-run blast in Baltimore’s series-opening victory. The Orioles have won six straight against the Rangers.

Texas navigated a grueling 11-game road trip with a 7-4 record but Tuesday’s setback continued its struggles at home, dropping the Rangers to 4-10 in Arlington since late April. A lack of offense has been the biggest culprit for the ineptitude at home, with Texas failing to score more than three runs 10 times in that span. Catcher Robinson Chirinos has been swinging a hot bat, going 7-for-17 with one homer, three doubles and four RBIs in the past five games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (3-5, 4.04 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-1, 2.75)

Norris will be pitching on six days’ of rest and it appears he needs it after going 1-3 over his last four starts and allowing four runs in all three defeats. Norris, who has pitched at least six innings and allowed six hits or fewer over the four-start stretch, gave up four runs on five hits over six innings in a loss at Milwaukee on May 28. He won his only career start versus Texas, permitting two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Martinez has split his 10 appearances between the starting rotation and the bullpen, but will be making his fourth consecutive start. The Fordham product surrendered season highs in earned runs (four) and hits (nine) over 5 2/3 innings last time out at Minnesota but did not factor in the decision. Martinez has gone five innings in each of his two starts at home, allowing a total of one run and six hits over 10 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK

1. Cruz has 11 homers and 25 RBIs over his last 19 games.

2. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has multiple hits in eight of his last 14 contests.

3. The Orioles have outscored Texas 31-12 during the six-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rangers 3