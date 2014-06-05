Preview: Orioles at Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles hoped to give ace Chris Tillman some extra rest but those plans were scrapped when Miguel Gonzalez had to be scratched from Thursday’s scheduled start against the Texas Rangers due to discomfort in his side. Tillman will take his regular turn as the visiting Orioles look to complete a three-game sweep of the Rangers. It will conclude a 10-game road trip for Baltimore, which will be going for its eighth consecutive victory against Texas.

The Orioles have maintained their dominance in the series despite an inability to contain Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, who swatted a pair of home runs and drove in all five runs in Wednesday’s 6-5 setback. Beltre has been a wrecking ball against Baltimore with a staggering nine homers and 18 RBIs in the last 10 matchups between the squads. Texas opened the season by winning nine of 13 at home but it has reversed course with a 4-12 mark over its last 16 in Arlington.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (5-2, 4.63 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (4-4, 5.44)

Tillman’s last four outings have been marked by wild inconsistency - he followed up his first career shutout on May 16 by getting shelled for eight runs in one-plus innings in his next turn at Pittsburgh. Tillman endured another rough outing at Milwaukee on May 26, giving up six runs in 5 2/3 innings, before limiting Houston to one run over 6 2/3 innings last time out. Tillman is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA in four career starts versus Texas.

Lewis has alternated wins and losses and over his last starts and is coming off a rocky performance at Washington, giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. He has failed to get through six innings in eight of his nine turns and has pitched poorly at home with a 1-3 record and 7.52 ERA in four starts. Lewis’ home WHIP is an unsightly 1.92 and opponents are batting .393 against him in Arlington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tillman is unbeaten (5-0) away from home despite surrendering at least six runs in half of his last six road starts.

2. Lewis is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA in seven career appearances (five starts) against Baltimore.

3. Beltre, who is 5-for-8 with three homers and six RBIs in the series, is 3-for-8 with a homer against Tillman.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Rangers 3