Preview: Orioles at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are clinging to the second wild card in the American League while the sputtering Baltimore Orioles now find themselves among a handful of teams nipping at their heels. The Rangers look to strengthen their tenuous grip on the final postseason spot on Friday when they open a three-game series against the visiting Orioles.

Shin-Soo Choo, who has reached base safely in 31 straight starts, went 6-for-14 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Rangers’ series versus Toronto. Choo went 5-for-14 (.357) with three solo homers and five runs scored as Texas won three of four from Baltimore on June 29-July 2. While the Rangers hold a half-game lead over Minnesota, the Orioles have dropped 2 1/2 back after losing seven of their last eight contests. Adam Jones’ availability is in question after he ran into the center-field wall at Kauffman Stadium during Thursday afternoon’s 5-3 setback to Kansas City, but manager Buck Showalter told reporters that the All-Star felt better shortly after the contest.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-5, 4.30 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (7-8, 3.82)

Gausman scattered four hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Texas on July 2. The 24-year-old’s luck hasn’t gotten much better as he’s posted a 1-5 mark in his last eight starts, including a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday despite allowing two runs on three hits in seven innings. Gausman has surrendered eight homers in his last eight outings after yielding just two in his previous 10 appearances.

Hamels recorded his first victory in four starts with the Rangers, allowing two runs in six innings of a 4-2 triumph over Detroit on Sunday. The 31-year-old has seen his runs permitted descend with each outing in Texas, but is just 1-1 with nine walks and a 4.72 ERA in that stretch. Hamels suffered his second loss in as many starts against Baltimore in his last meeting despite yielding just two runs and striking out 10 in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland has a hit in three straight games after going 2-for-19 in his previous five contests.

2. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis is 2-for-22 in his last six games.

3. The Orioles have won six of their last seven visits to Arlington, including a postseason victory in 2012.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Orioles 3