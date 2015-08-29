Preview: Orioles at Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to strengthen their slim lead for the second wild-card spot in the American League when they vie for a series victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Shin-Soo Choo belted a solo homer in Friday’s 4-1 triumph for his fourth blast and sixth run scored in the season series as Texas defeated Baltimore for the fourth time in five contests.

Choo has reached base safely in 32 straight starts but is just 1-for-9 - albeit a homer - in his career versus Saturday starter Ubaldo Jimenez. While the Rangers hold a one-half game lead over Minnesota, the Orioles have dropped 3 1/2 back after losing eight of their last nine contests. A sputtering offense hasn’t helped matters as Baltimore has recorded three runs or fewer eight times in that span. Slugger Chris Davis is 2-for-25 with 14 strikeouts in his last seven games and 1-for-5 versus Saturday starter Martin Perez.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (9-8, 4.26 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (1-3, 5.30)

Jimenez fell to 3-6 on the road after yielding seven runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings of an 8-3 setback to Kansas City. The second half of the season hasn’t treated the 31-year-old Dominican well as he permitted six-plus runs for the fourth time in eight starts. Jimenez has struggled to keep the ball in the park of late, as he has been taken deep in each of the last three games and nine times in eight outings.

Pitching on an extra three days’ rest, Perez allowed three runs for the third straight start before exiting after five innings in a 4-0 setback to Detroit on Aug. 20. The 24-year-old Venezuelan struggled with his control and issued three walks after surrendering just two in his previous four outings (21 1/3). Perez has yet to allow a homer in seven starts this season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas CF Delino DeShields has recorded three multi-hit performances in his last four contests.

2. Baltimore OF Adam Jones notched one of his team’s three hits in the opener but is just 1-for-13 in his last four games.

3. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is 9-for-22 with one homer and four RBIs in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rangers 3