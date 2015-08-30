Preview: Orioles at Rangers

The Texas Rangers try to bolster their standing in the American League wild-card race while dealing another blow to a rival contender when they try for a three-game sweep over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Texas, which has won six of its last eight contests, increased its lead over Minnesota for the final playoff spot to 1 1/2 games with a 4-3 victory Saturday that dropped Baltimore 4 1/2 behind the Rangers after it lost for the fifth time in the first six contests of its seven-game road trip.

Adrian Beltre continues to swing a hot bat as he is 11-for-26 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last seven contests after belting a two-run shot Saturday for Texas (67-61), which sits four games behind Houston in the AL West and is 25-15 since the All-Star break while matching last season’s win total (67-95). The middle of the lineup continues to struggle for the Orioles, who have lost five of six against the Rangers this season and 10 of their last 12 overall. Cleanup hitter Chris Davis, who is tied for second in the AL with 35 home runs, is 3-for-29 with 16 strikeouts in his last eight contests while No. 3 batter Adam Jones is 2-for-17 in his last five games. Texas’ Derek Holland continues to make his way back from a shoulder injury as he opposes Miguel Gonzalez, who is winless in six starts (0-4).

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-10, 4.78 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (1-1, 4.73)

Gonzalez allowed three runs and six hits - including a homer for the fourth straight start - in 4 1/3 innings of a 3-2 loss in Kansas City on Tuesday and has a 7.59 ERA over his last six turns. It was the ninth time in his last 12 starts the 31-year-old Mexican did not make it past 5 1/3 frames, with an 8-6 loss to Texas on June 30 in which he permitted six runs in 4 1/3 innings being part of that span. Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts versus the Rangers and fares well against Beltre (1-for-11) and Prince Fielder (1-for-6), but he struggles with Mitch Moreland (4-for-10, two-run homer on June 30).

Holland received a no-decision after allowing four runs and seven hits (three homers) in six innings of Texas’ 6-5 loss to Toronto on Tuesday and is 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in two starts since returning from the disabled list. The 28-year-old Ohio native had an easier time in his second appearance of the season - and first since April 10 - when he yielded two runs and struck out six over 6 1/3 frames of a 7-2 victory over Seattle on Aug. 19. Holland is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) against Baltimore - the last in 2013 - and has contained Jones (4-for-17, seven strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 2B Rougned Odor (.280, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs) missed his fourth straight game Saturday after injuring the nail on his right middle finger on Tuesday.

2. Sunday’s contest marks the end of a 33-game stretch against opponents outside the AL East for the Orioles, who play 26 of their final 32 games against their own division.

3. Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo recorded an RBI double Saturday and has reached base in all 33 starts since the All-Star break, including the last 20 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Orioles 2