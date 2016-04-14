Preview: Orioles at Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles became the last team in the majors to suffer a loss when they fell at Boston on Wednesday. The Orioles will attempt to start another winning streak on Thursday when they visit the Texas Rangers, who saw their chance at a series sweep come to an end on Wednesday as well.

Baltimore scored 18 runs in the first two games of the series against the Red Sox but left 10 runners on base and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss that dropped it to 7-1. The seven consecutive wins to begin the season were the most for the franchise since moving to Baltimore and altered expectations for the team, which showed off an explosive offense in the first three series centered around sluggers Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo. The Rangers were on the verge of a series sweep at Seattle to end their road trip before falling 4-2 in 10 innings. Adrian Beltre managed an RBI single in the loss and has driven in six runs in the last two games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (2-0, 2.08)

Tillman had his first start cut short by rain after striking out five in two perfect innings and earned his first win Friday against Tampa Bay. The California native needed five innings to notch five strikeouts against the Rays and scattered a run and four hits. Tillman is 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against the Rangers and will be facing them for the first time since July 2, 2014.

Hamels put up quality starts in each of his first two outings and limited the Los Angeles Angels to one run and four hits in six innings on Saturday. The former Phillie is 9-1 in 14 regular-season starts since joining Texas last season. Hamels made one start against Baltimore as a member of the Rangers last season and struck out 10 while yielding one run and two hits in eight innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones (ribs) has not taken an at-bat in any of the last six games but could return on Thursday.

2. Rangers CF Delino DeShields is 5-for-9 with four runs scored in the last two contests.

3.Baltimore 3B Manny Machado has hit safely in each of the first eight games and scored at least one run in six in a row.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Orioles 2