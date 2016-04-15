Preview: Orioles at Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles’ red-hot bats have cooled a bit as they’ve followed a franchise-best 7-0 start by scoring just five runs in back-to-back losses. The Orioles look to snap their modest skid and even their four-game series with the host Texas Rangers when the clubs meet on Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Offseason acquisition Mark Trumbo belted his third homer in four games in Baltimore’s 6-3 setback against Texas on Thursday and is 4-for-9 with one blast in his career versus Friday starter Martin Perez. While the Orioles were hot from the start, the Rangers have heated up with five wins in their last seven contests. Elvis Andrus recorded an RBI single on Thursday as Texas claimed its seventh win in eight meetings with Baltimore and is 6-for-11 with three runs scored in his last three contests. Adrian Beltre is riding a team-best seven-game hitting streak and has reached safely in all but one game this season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Vance Worley (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (0-1, 3.65)

Worley’s season debut on Sunday was hardly a thing of beauty, but he was in line for the victory as he allowed three runs and seven hits before being pulled with two outs in the fifth inning versus Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old was limited to just 79 pitches in that contest but expects a longer outing on Friday. Worley had a better showing in his lone appearance against Texas on April 25, 2013, permitting two runs and six hits over five innings of a losing effort.

Perez struggled with his control in his second straight start on Sunday, following up his four-walk performance in his initial outing with five more free passes in a 3-1 setback against the Los Angeles Angels. The 25-year-old Venezuelan didn’t walk a batter in his last encounter with Baltimore, retiring the first 14 hitters he faced before allowing a three-run homer. Perez overcame a bit of turbulence to pick up the win and improve to 2-1 lifetime versus the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas rookie RF Nomar Mazara recorded two hits in the series opener to improve to 8-for-20 (.400) with three RBIs and three runs scored in five contests this season.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado is riding a season-opening nine-game hitting streak.

3. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor highlighted a five-run sixth inning on Thursday with a two-run double - his fourth two-base hit in the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rangers 4