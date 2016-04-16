Preview: Orioles at Rangers

Mark Trumbo has fit right in with the free-swinging Baltimore Orioles, going deep twice on Friday to increase his home run total to five in his last five contests. The offseason acquisition looks to continue his impressive power display on Saturday as the visiting Orioles play the third contest of their four-game series versus the Texas Rangers.

Trumbo launched a two-run blast in the seventh and capped the nine-run inning with a three-run shot as Baltimore snapped a modest two-game overall skid and five-game losing streak against Texas with an 11-5 triumph on Friday. The 30-year-old has collected 11 RBIs in his last five contests and gone deep among a 4-for-16 stretch against Saturday starter Colby Lewis. Texas, which had won five of seven before getting trampled by Trumbo, will be playing its 13th contest of 14 in 14 consecutive days to start the season on Saturday. Veteran Adrian Beltre reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $36 million on Friday but saw his hitting streak snapped at seven games heading into Saturday’s tilt versus former Ranger Yovani Gallardo.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN2, WJZ (Baltimore), FSN Southwest Plus (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (1-0, 3.00)

Gallardo posted a 13-11 record and 3.42 ERA in his lone campaign with Texas before signing a two-year, $22 million deal with Baltimore in the offseason. The 30-year-old Mexican enjoyed success in Arlington as well, winning eight of his 14 decisions to help the Rangers reel in a playoff berth. Gallardo was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision on Monday after allowing five runs and seven hits in five innings against Boston.

Lewis picked up his first win of the season on Monday after permitting one run and four hits in six innings of a 7-3 victory over Seattle. The 36-year-old managed to post a win in his last meeting with the Orioles despite yielding five runs and six hits in as many frames, improving his career mark versus the club to 2-4 with a gaudy 6.11 ERA. Lewis has struggled with J.J. Hardy, who enters Saturday’s contest with a five-game hitting streak and is 6-for-18 (.333) with two homers versus the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas CF Delino DeShields is 8-for-17 with one homer, three RBIs and four runs scored in his last four games.

2. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop homered twice on Friday and has hit safely in all but one game this season.

3. Rangers rookie OF Nomar Mazara is 9-for-23 with four RBIs in six contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Orioles 4