Rangers 8, Orioles 6: Michael Choice belted a two-run homer and Mitch Moreland added two RBIs as Texas salvaged the finale of its three-game series against visiting Baltimore.

Texas capitalized on Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy’s career-high three errors and scored two unearned runs off Brian Matusz (2-2) in the seventh inning to snap Baltimore’s four-game winning streak. Robbie Ross (2-4) notched the win with two scoreless innings of relief and Joakim Soria worked a perfect ninth for his 12th save as the Rangers ended their seven-game losing streak against the Orioles.

Moreland singled in two runs in the first off Chris Tillman, who was pulled after failing to retire any of the first five batters he faced in the second inning. Choice blasted a two-run shot and Elvis Andrus delivered an RBI single to give Texas an early 5-0 lead before Brad Brach retired Moreland and Adrian Beltre to end the inning.

The Orioles battled back in the third as Nick Markakis belted a two-run homer to right off Colby Lewis, who yielded five runs over five frames. Baltimore pulled even with two outs in the fifth on Adam Jones’ two-run double and Chris Davis’ RBI single.

Hardy’s third error of the evening sparked the Rangers’ three-run rally in the seventh and allowed Rougned Odor to score from third on Andrus’ routine grounder to short. Alex Rios and Chris Gimenez followed with RBI singles for the Rangers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jones led off the eighth inning with a solo homer off RHP Tanner Scheppers, who was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day. The Rangers optioned LHP Aaron Poreda to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Scheppers. … Markakis went 6-for-14 with two home runs and five RBIs in the series. ... Tillman entered the game with a 9.00 ERA in the opening two innings of his first 12 starts.