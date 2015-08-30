Rangers 6, Orioles 0

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas left-hander Derek Holland allowed just three hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout as the Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 6-0 blanking on Sunday.

The start marked the eight career complete-game shutout for Holland, whose last came against Houston Sept. 23, 2013. The 11 strikeouts also matched a career high.

The win moved the Rangers within three games of Houston in the American League West and kept them 1 1/2 games ahead of Minnesota for the No. 2 wild-card spot. Baltimore has now lost 10 of its last 11 games and is 5 1/2 games behind Texas in the wild-card race.

Holland (2-1) struck out all nine Baltimore starters at least once and didn’t walk a batter. It marked the first time in his career he struck out at least 10 without walking a hitter.

Texas gave Holland all the support he needed in the first inning by scoring twice off Miguel Gonzalez (9-11). Third baseman Adrian Beltre drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly to right, and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo scored on a wild pitch.

Texas tackled on another run in the third inning on an infield single by shortstop Elvis Andrus, who also had two hits and stole two bases. Second baseman Hanser Alberto added a run-scoring single in the sixth and center fielder Delino DeShields did the same in the eighth, with another run coming home on an error.

Gonzalez allowed four runs on seven hits in his 5 1/3 innings. The Orioles had just two runners reach second base, with center fielder Adam Jones doubling with two outs in the first and second baseman Jonathan Schoop making it to second after reaching on a fielder’s choice in the fifth.

NOTES: Texas 2B Rougned Odor was out of the starting for a fifth straight game because of a sore fingernail on his right middle finger. Manager Jeff Banister believes Odor could be an option to start Monday in San Diego. ... C Carlos Corporan, who has been out since July 13 with a left thumb sprain, will travel with the Rangers to San Diego and will likely be activated from the disabled list when rosters expand Tuesday. ... Texas C Robinson Chirinos will take batting practice with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and could start a rehab assignment Tuesday. He has missed the entire month with a left shoulder strain. ... Baltimore rookie RHP Mychal Givens had his streak of 10 straight outings with at least one strikeout snapped Saturday. Givens tied RHP Steve Johnson (2013) for third-longest streak of games with a strikeout to begin a career with the Orioles. ... Orioles C Steve Clevenger hasn’t had much of a chance to continue his hot streak. He didn’t start any of the games in the Texas series despite a five-game hitting streak that has included a .389 average with two doubles and two RBIs.