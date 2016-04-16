Orioles 11, Rangers 5

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Baltimore designated hitter Mark Trumbo hit two home runs and drove in five runs as part of nine-run seventh inning as the Orioles rallied for an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Baltimore trailed 5-1 going into the seventh before bludgeoning three Texas pitchers for nine runs and seven hits, including four home runs.

Trumbo’s first homer of the inning, a two-run shot, ended the night for Texas starter Martin Perez with the Rangers still up 5-3. But reliever Tom Wilhelmsen (1-1) gave up five runs and retired just two hitters as Baltimore batters teed off.

Jonathan Schoop, who also homered twice Friday, hit a two-run homer to tie the score and Nolan Reimold followed with a solo homer to put Baltimore up 6-5.

The Orioles stretched the lead to 7-5 on an RBI single by Adam Jones that ended the night for Wilhelmsen.

Left-hander Andrew Faulkner came on and walked Chris Davis to bring up Trumbo again. He blasted a three-run homer to left center, his third of the series and fifth in his last five games. He’s the first Baltimore player to homer twice in the same inning.

The offensive outburst made a winner of Vance Worley (1-0), who gave up five runs in the second but allowed just one hit in the next six innings. Darren O‘Day, Zach Brach and Zach Britton finished the game with scoreless innings.

Baltimore led 1-0 before Texas briefly took charge in the second.

Mitch Moreland’s first home of the season tied the score at 1. After two walks and a single, Bryan Holaday brought in the second run after getting hit by a pitch. Delino DeShields extended the Texas lead to 4-1 with a two-run single and Nomar Mazara added a sacrifice fly.

Perez gave up six hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

The Orioles finished with 13 hits, including five home runs. Schoop, whose second homer was a solo shot in the eighth, led the way with three hits.

The Rangers batted around against Worley in the second, scoring five times on three hits to take a 5-1 advantage.

The Orioles grabbed a 1-0 lead on a RBI single from Adam Jones in the first, but Perez settled in and got three double-play balls behind him in the next four innings.

NOTES: The Orioles claimed RHP Scott McGough off waivers from the Marlins on Friday and sent him to Triple-A Norfolk. McGough was designated for assignment by Miami on Thursday. He made nine appearances for the Marlins last season. In two Triple-A outings this year, he had a 13.50 ERA. ... With a two-hit game on Thursday, OF Nomar Mazara became just the second Texas player to have at least three multi-hit games in their first five games. Jake Smolinski (2014) was the other. ... Rangers 2B Rougned Odor has as many extra-base hits in his first 11 games this season (five) as he had in his first 29 last year. He was sent down to Triple-A after 28 games because of early season struggles. ... Friday’s lineup with Matt Wieters sitting out marked the ninth lineup the Orioles have used in 10 games. ... Baltimore INF Jimmy Paredes, who has been on the disabled list all season with a left wrist injury, is expected to play in an extended spring training game on Monday.