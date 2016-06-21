Another Rangers comeback results in 4-3 win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers did it again.

Baseball's best comeback team rallied from a three-run deficit Monday night in a battle of first-place clubs and beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 at Globe Life Park.

Texas (46-25) extended its season-high winning streak to seven after coming from behind for the 23rd time this season. That's the most in the majors, with three in the last three days.

The American League West-leading Rangers also extended their series win streak to a club-record 10, albeit in a one-game set against Baltimore.

The Orioles (40-29) held on to their one-game lead in the AL East thanks to Boston's loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore squandered a 3-0 lead and missed several chances to extend the lead against Rangers starter Derek Holland. The O's outhit the Rangers 15-9.

Shin-Soo Choo drove in the two go-ahead runs and Ian Desmond hit his 11th home run of the season for Texas in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Shawn Tolleson (2-2) picked up the win in relief, with Sam Dyson working the ninth for his 14th save of the year. The Texas bullpen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Despite departing with the lead, Holland wasn't around long enough to get the victory. His night was done after one out in the fourth, continuing a trend of poor outings. The left-hander has failed to get past five innings in each of his last three starts, giving up 12 runs in 13 innings.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman gave up all four Texas runs in five innings and nine hits, dropping to 0-5 this season.

The Orioles jumped on Holland in the second, scoring three runs on four hits. J.J. Hardy and Joey Rickard each had run-scoring doubles wrapped around Adam Jones' RBI single.

Baltimore could have buried Holland and the Rangers in the third after loading the bases with no outs. Holland rebounded with a strikeout and double play to escape.

Texas cut into the three-run deficit in the bottom of the inning on Desmond's solo home run to straight-away center.

Gausman coughed up the lead in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Bobby Wilson battled through a 10-pitch at-bat to lift a sacrifice fly to center. Choo followed by lining a two-out, two-run single off the right-field wall for a 4-3 advantage.

NOTES: The game was a makeup for a rainout on April 17 at Texas. It was also Baltimore's first one-game trip since 1967. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter hasn't decided on a spot starter for Wednesday's game at San Diego. The candidate could come from the bullpen or the minors. "Everybody is in play," Showalter said. ... With an opening in the rotation Friday, RHP A.J. Griffin is the likely choice to start for the Rangers against Boston. ... Texas signed LHP Neal Cotts to a Triple-A contract. He'll report to Round Rock on Tuesday. ... The Rangers entered the game 20 games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013 season (91-71).