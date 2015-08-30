Rangers thriving as Orioles continue dive

ARLINGTON, Texas - The seasons for the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles couldn’t be going any more differently.

The Rangers edged the Orioles 4-3 Saturday night to match their win total for the 2014 season with 67. For the Orioles, who have lost nine of their last 10 games, the loss equaled their 66-loss total for 2014.

And the difference Saturday came down to one swing.

Baltimore opted to walk left fielder Will Venable in the sixth inning of a 3-3 game to bring up catcher Bobby Wilson with the go-ahead run at second base.

Wilson made the move backfire as he lined an RBI double to left off reliever Mychal Givens to drive in the game-winning run and keep the Rangers in possession of the American League’s No. 2 wild-card spot.

“There’s so much pride in what we do in here,” said Wilson, who went 2 for 3 to raise his average to .206. “I definitely take it personally. That’s been preached to me from a young age from my dad telling me ‘Don’t let people do that to you.’ It was nice to come through there.”

Wilson wasn’t the only Texas player who came through Saturday. The bullpen came on for starter Martin Perez and worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Closer Shawn Tolleson worked around a leadoff single and a one-out walk and struck out Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado to end the game with the tying run at third for his 28th save.

Texas manager Jeff Banister opted to go to Tolleson despite the fact he had worked the last two nights. Tolleson now has been successful in all but two of his 30 save chances.

“I felt good today,” Tolleson said. “I felt good about the matchup with Machado. I just wanted to attack with fastballs. My goal was to jump ahead with fastballs and I was just going to stay hard and it worked out.”

Machado, who went 1 for 5, slammed his helmet to the ground and got in the face of home-plate umpire David Rackley after he didn’t get help on the check-swing call to end the game.

“The check swing,” Machado said. “You’ve got to ask there. The situation of the game, it changes the whole at bat, but just asking, you got to check. You got to check on that. You can’t end the game on that. It’s not how it’s supposed to be ended.”

Texas led 3-0 before Baltimore tied the game with three runs in the fifth off Perez (2-3). First baseman Steve Pearce homered to open the inning, and shortstop Paul Janish and Machado also had RBIs in the inning.

Despite the recent slide the Orioles aren’t giving up on their chances even though they are now 4 1/2 games behind the Rangers in the wild-card race.

“It’s just the chips aren’t falling our way right now,” Pearce said. “One big hit in almost all of these games, it’s a different outcome. We’re going to do what we do best. We’re going to keep grinding and just try to get back at it tomorrow. When it rains it pours, but we’re not out of this thing.”

The Rangers jumped on Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez (9-9) for three runs in the third. Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo brought home the game’s first run with an RBI double. Two batters later, third baseman Adrian Beltre drilled the 408th homer of his career -- a two-run shot -- to push the Texas lead to 3-0.

Perez was unhittable early, retiring the first 11 batters before Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones singled to left with two outs in the fourth.

NOTES: Texas OF Josh Hamilton is able to swing a bat, but still hasn’t been able to run on his sore left knee and might not come off the disabled list when the rosters expand Tuesday. ... Rangers 2B Rougned Odor was out the starting lineup Saturday. He hasn’t played since Tuesday, when he injured the fingernail on his right middle finger. ... The Rangers have used 29 pitchers this season, which is the second-most in the American League. Only New York (31) has used more. ... Baltimore’s priority will be to add pitching when rosters expand Sept. 1. RHP Chaz Roe, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with right shoulder tendinitis, is the only known player who will be added. ... Sunday ends a 33-game stretch of games against opponents outside the American League East for Baltimore. The Orioles play 26 of their final 32 games against AL East teams. ... With his win over Baltimore Friday, Texas LHP Cole Hamels became the second pitcher in history to win games in which he struck out at least 10 batters and allowed two or fewer hits for two teams in the same season (Rich Harden in 2008 with Oakland and the Chicago Cubs).