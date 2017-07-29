Mazara, Beltre lead Rangers past Orioles

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is doing his best to end any suspense about his march to 3,000 hits.

Beltre had a pair of RBI singles as part of an offensive barrage that also included three doubles from Nomar Mazara as the Rangers pounded the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night at Globe Life Park.

The Orioles, who swept a four-game series against Texas earlier this month, have lost three straight and five of their last seven. Texas is 2-2 on its nine-game homestand.

Beltre, who went 2-for-4, is 9-for-14 on the current homestand for Texas and is two hits shy from becoming the 31st member of the 3,000-hit club. He admitted Friday he's trying to get it over with.

"Yeah, it's obviously on my mind," said Beltre, who is hitting a team high .377 since the All-Star break. "I got closer and I want to get it over with. Hopefully this homestand, tomorrow, next day, or Monday, whenever it might be. Yeah, hopefully I can get it done sooner than later. It was a great night for the team, great team win."

Mazara's two-run double in the first inning got the offense going as Texas never looked back in support of Andrew Cashner (6-8). Texas led 8-0 after five innings, scoring all eight runs against Baltimore starter Chris Tillman (1-6).

The first three Texas batters reached in the first inning and Mazara's first of his career-high three doubles gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead. The Rangers added three runs in the third as Elvis Andrus hit a two-run homer and Beltre's broken-bat flare pushed the lead to 5-0.

Texas ended Tillman's night in the fifth. Beltre's RBI single increased the lead to 6-0. Carlos Gomez added a two-run single off reliever Richard Bleier to close the books on Tillman and up the lead to 8-0.

Tillman was charged with eight runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. The eight runs allowed were a season high as he came into the game having allowed six total runs in his last three starts.

He was never able to get in a groove.

"It was a little funky, especially for (catcher Welington Castillo)," Tillman said. "I think he was a little confused because the stuff would be there for two, three hitters and then it would be gone. It is frustrating. I've dealt with it before, and I can do it again. It's not that uncommon.

"For a second there I'd get it, and then I'd kind of get away from it. A couple bad pitches get away from me, and then I get back on track, and then get away from me again, so just inconsistent all around."

The offense was more than enough for Cashner, who allowed just one run in seven innings as he won consecutive starts for the first time this season. Four of the hits allowed by Cashner were singles.

"The four-seam and two-seam attack with the fastball was big," Texas manager Jeff Banister said of Cashner. "I felt like he had a solid approach with the mix and he was able to get the four-seam up in the zone. He induced a number of popups tonight, really probably more than he's had in a game. Generally, he's a ground ball guy. We kind of joked about that inside the game. Where are the ground balls at? He got those when he needed them."

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter thought the starting pitching was the difference.

"You know a guy is pitching well when you know what he's going to do and he can still do it," Showalter said of Cashner. "When you locate a fastball the way he does compared with the way Chris was having trouble, you're going to see a big difference."

Jonathan Schoop ended Cashner's shutout bid with a two-out homer to left in the sixth inning. He struck out four in notching his fourth consecutive quality start.

Mazara led the 10-hit Texas attack by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrus also had two hits and scored twice.

Baltimore finished with six hits and has scored just 12 runs in the first four games of its road trip. Castillo had two singles and Chris Davis delivered an RBI single in the eighth.

NOTES: The Orioles acquired RHP Jeremy Hellickson from Philadelphia in exchange for OF Hyun Soo Kim, LHP Garrett Cleavinger and international amateur signing bonus pool space. ... The Rangers will go with RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx as the starter for Saturday's game. ... Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop leads the American League with 19 RBIs since the All-Star break. ... The third-inning single by Baltimore C Welington Castillo was the 500th hit of his career.