Preview: Orioles at Rays

The American League wild-card race intensifies in a big way Friday when the Baltimore Orioles open a mammoth four-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams lost series finales Thursday night, leaving the Rays tied with Texas atop the wild-card standings and the Orioles two games back with 10 games to play. Cleveland sits between them, just a half-game behind Tampa Bay and Texas.

The Rays have dropped seven of their last 11 home games following Thursday’s 8-2 loss to the Rangers. However, they are 7-2 in their last nine games against the Orioles. Baltimore took the first two games in Boston before it was shut down by Red Sox right-hander John Lackey on Thursday, managing just two hits in a 3-1 setback.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Jason Hammel (7-8, 5.12 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (8-8, 3.42)

Hammel is without a win since May 27, going 0-6 with five no-decisions in 11 starts during that span, which also included more than a month sidelined with a forearm injury. He has just three quality starts in that stretch, including one at Tampa Bay on June 7 when he allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings during a tough 2-1 loss. Hammel gave up three runs and three hits in five innings at Toronto last Friday.

Price has lost his last three decisions, tied for the longest losing streak of his career, although meager run support has been an issue. He received a no-decision in a 6-4 loss at Minnesota on Sunday after giving up two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Price is 7-2 in 15 career starts with a 2.65 ERA against Baltimore and is 1-0 in three outings in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles DH Danny Valencia is 9-for-12 with three walks in 15 plate appearances against Price.

2. Tampa Bay is 11-for-81 (.136) with runners in scoring position in its last 12 losses.

3. Both teams remain on pace to break the 2003 Seattle Mariners’ mark for fewest errors in a 162-game season (65). Baltimore has 46 and Tampa Bay 55.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Orioles 3