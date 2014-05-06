Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays hope to build off an inspiring second half of their recent road trip when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of their three-game series Tuesday. “That’s one of the best 5-5 trips in the history of the Rays,” manager Joe Maddon told reporters after Tampa Bay took four of five games in Boston and New York from Thursday through Sunday. The Orioles lost their last two games at Minnesota, but they defeated the Rays twice at home in mid-April by a combined score of 10-1.

Tampa Bay still needs more from its injury-depleted starting rotation as Chris Archer looks to find his best form on the mound Tuesday. Desmond Jennings has keyed the Rays’ offense with a seven-game hitting streak and was named American League Player of the Week on Monday. Baltimore resides in the bottom-third of the majors in home runs (22) after leading the league in 2013.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (2-1, 4.84)

Tillman is 2-0 in his last three starts despite giving up 13 runs and 22 hits over 15 1/3 innings, as his teammates scored a total of 24 times in those contests. The 26-year-old yielded three runs over 4 2/3 frames in his last outing against Pittsburgh, throwing 112 pitches. Evan Longoria (10-for-24, four homers) has done well against Tillman, who is 2-6 with a 4.90 ERA in 11 career starts versus Tampa Bay.

Archer struggled in three of his previous four starts, including an April 14 defeat at Baltimore in which he allowed seven runs on 12 hits in five innings. The North Carolina native gave up nine runs in 10 2/3 frames over the last two outings without receiving a decision. Archer is 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA in four appearances (three starts) versus the Orioles while J.J. Hardy is 4-for-10 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF-DH Nelson Cruz has recorded three homers and six RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Tampa Bay C Ryan Hanigan is 7-for-12 with a homer and 11 RBIs with two outs and runners in scoring position.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado had two hits in four at-bats Sunday after going 1-for-13 in his first three games since returning from knee surgery.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 2