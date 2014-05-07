Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Baltimore Orioles are chugging along in the American League East despite a surprisingly unproductive offense and 2013 home run champion Chris Davis relegated to the disabled list. The Orioles are in a virtual tie for the division lead and go for their eighth win in 12 games when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Baltimore are in the bottom third of the league in homers after leading the majors last season, but recorded several clutch hits in a 5-3 victory over the Rays on Tuesday.

Free-agent signing Nelson Cruz leads the way in homers (nine) and RBIs (29) and owns a seven-game hitting streak for the Orioles, who are in the bottom half of the majors in runs scored while being tied with the New York Yankees for first place. Tampa Bay, who won four of its previous five on the road, lost for the third time in three meetings against Baltimore this season. Evan Longoria has four RBIs in the last four games for the Rays.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (2-2, 3.94 ERA) vs. Rays LH Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.91)

Norris has notched victories in his last two starts, allowing one run and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings Thursday against Pittsburgh. The Cal Poly product is 6-5 in 16 outings (14 starts) since being acquired from Houston last season. Norris is 1-2 in four appearances (three starts) with a 4.19 ERA versus Tampa Bay and David DeJesus (7-for-13, two homers) has hit well against him

Ramos makes his fifth start and has posted strong efforts in the last three, yielding two runs over 14 2/3 innings while going 1-0. The 29-year-old Californian has struggled a bit with control, walking 14 batters in 21 2/3 innings overall this season. J.J. Hardy is 5-for-9 with two homers and eight RBIs against Ramos, who owns a 3.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances versus Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore C Matt Wieters, who had two hits Tuesday, is scheduled to have Dr. James Andrews examine his sore right elbow Wednesday.

2. Tampa Bay is 6-0 in one-run games this season, including two in a doubleheader sweep of Boston last week.

3. Orioles RF Nick Markakis boasts a 13-game hitting streak, raising his average to .304.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Rays 4