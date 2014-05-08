Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays won 11 of the last 13 games against the Baltimore Orioles last season but have yet to find the formula for success in 2014. The Rays look to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the visiting Orioles on Thursday, when they send ace David Price to the mound. The Orioles, who also beat Tampa Bay in both contests at home earlier this season while allowing a total of only one run, have won five of seven games in May without injured slugger Chris Davis.

Adam Jones may be starting to warm up after hitting his second and third homers of the season Wednesday and Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) is expected back in the lineup Thursday. The Rays have stranded 17 baserunners and were 3-for-14 with men in scoring position over the first two games of the series. Tampa Bay’s Wil Myers could be rounding into form, however, as he has collected nine hits in 24 at-bats and seven RBIs in the last five contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; MLBN, MASN (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (1-4, 5.19 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (3-2, 4.44)

Jimenez enjoyed his best outing of the season on Friday, tossing 7 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing only three hits and striking out a season-high 10 to beat Minnesota. The 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic had given up three or more runs in each of his first five starts. Yunel Escobar is 7-for-19 with a homer against Jimenez, who is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in four starts versus Tampa Bay.

Price has recorded only one victory in his last four turns but limited the New York Yankees to two runs over seven innings Friday without receiving a decision. The Vanderbilt product has struck out 55 and walked only five in 48 2/3 frames. Nelson Cruz (6-for-16, two homers) has hit well against Price, who is 7-2 with a 2.70 ERA over 103 1/3 innings in 16 starts against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore RF Nick Markakis’ 14-game hitting streak has helped to raise his average to .305.

2. Tampa Bay INF-OF Ben Zobrist has struggled in his last seven games, recording only two hits in 29 at-bats while striking out eight times.

3. The Orioles are 12-0 when leading after seven innings and 0-12 when trailing going into the final two frames.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Orioles 2