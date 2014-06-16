Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have shown some signs of life with three victories in their last four games and will try to continue digging out of the hole they created with the next 10 contests at home. The Rays, who own the worst record in baseball, try to snap a five-game losing streak against Baltimore Orioles on Monday when the American League East rivals start a three-game series. The Orioles, who come in off a four-game split with Toronto, have outscored Tampa Bay 22-8 this season.

Adam Jones had two hits in the 5-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday and is 7-for-20 against the Rays this season with a pair of homers. Tampa Bay has posted 19 runs in the last four games, led by Evan Longoria (five hits, six RBIs) and Ben Zobrist (8-for-16), after being shut out in its previous three outings. The Rays came from behind to beat Houston 4-3 on Sunday to win their first series since May 23-25.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; MASN (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (7-2, 3.76 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-7, 4.85)

Chen has won four straight decisions, including seven shutout innings to beat Boston 6-0 last Wednesday. The 28-year-old Taiwan native walked only one batter in his last five games and beat Tampa Bay on April 14 by giving up one run over 6 1/3 innings. Zobrist is 10-for-25 with a homer against Chen, who is 3-3 in nine lifetime starts against the Rays with a 2.86 ERA.

Odorizzi allowed one run over a career-high 7 1/3 innings before suffering a 1-0 loss to St. Louis in his last start on Tuesday. The Illinois native is 0-4 in his last five turns, but has yielded one run or fewer in four of his last seven outings. Nick Markakis is 3-for-4 against Odorizzi, who gave up three runs in five innings to lose to Baltimore 3-0 on April 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF Nelson Cruz was 6-for-15 with his major league-leading 56th RBI in the Toronto series, but has not homered in 12 games.

2. Rays LHP Jake McGee earned his first save of the season Sunday and has allowed a run in only one of his last 21 outings.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado is appealing his five-game suspension and it is still uncertain when it will be resolved.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Rays 3