Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have a long way to go before they can get back in the playoff race, but they are starting to build momentum with four victories in their last five games. The Rays attempt to win their second straight series when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game set. Pinch hitter Jerry Sands recorded the game-winning hit in the last two games for Tampa Bay, which has posted 23 runs in five contests since being shut out in three straight.

Evan Longoria is 6-for-19 with six RBIs during his five-game hitting streak and Ben Zobrist is 9-for-24 over the last six contests for the Rays, who are 13 games out in the American League East. Adam Jones homered for the sixth time this month for the Orioles in Monday’s 5-4 loss. Nelson Cruz leads the majors in homers (21) despite going 13 games without one for Baltimore.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 4.17 ERA) vs. Rays LH Erik Bedard (3-4, 3.83)

Gonzalez (strained right oblique) returns from the 15-day disabled list to try and beat Tampa Bay for the second time this season. The 30-year-old Mexican limited the Rays to three hits in five scoreless innings on April 16 and is 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA in nine career starts against them. Desmond Jennings is 5-for-19 with three homers versus Gonzalez, who has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of 10 starts.

Bedard gave up three runs and eight hits over four innings in his last start before the Rays rallied to beat St. Louis 6-3 on Wednesday. The Canadian, who went 40-34 as he began his career with Baltimore, has yielded 13 earned runs in his last four outings after permitting only three in the previous five. Cruz is 7-for-21 with two homers versus Bedard, who is 1-1 with a 5.54 ERA in six career starts against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore RF Nick Markakis passed Ken Singleton to move into sixth on the club’s all-time hits list (1,456) and is one run shy of 700 in his career.

2. Tampa Bay pitchers have recorded 606 strikeouts, second in the AL behind Cleveland’s 615.

3. Orioles 1B Chris Davis has hit 12 homers in 48 career games against Tampa Bay but was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts Monday.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Orioles 6