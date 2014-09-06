Preview: Orioles at Rays

Even a loss can’t slow the playoff drive of the Baltimore Orioles, who carry a magic number of 14 for clinching the American League East into the second of a three-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Despite a 3-0 setback to Tampa Bay on Friday, Baltimore maintained its 9 1/2-game lead atop the American League East when its closest pursuers - New York and Toronto - also lost. The Orioles have won 11 of 17 against the Rays, including five of seven at Tampa Bay.

Even though the Rays have tumbled out of playoff contention, they cannot point to the deadline trade of David Price to Detroit as the reason for their recent slide. That’s because left-hander Drew Smyly, acquired in the blockbuster deal, has been sensational for Tampa Bay and has one more win than Price since the duo swapped teams. The Rays registered their major league-best 19th shutout in the series opener 24 hours after they were blanked for the 17th time, also tops in baseball.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (9-10, 3.31)

Gausman lost his third straight start after surrendering five runs (four earned) over a season-high 7 1/3 innings versus Minnesota on Monday. It halted a string of seven straight starts in which the fourth overall pick in 2012 draft permitted three runs or fewer. The 23-year-old Gausman is 1-2 in three outings against Tampa Bay this season and has been tormented by Ben Zobrist, who is 6-for-10 with three doubles against him.

Smyly did not factor in the decision last time out, limiting Boston to two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings to stretch his unbeaten streak to five starts. The 25-year-old Arkansas native dominated the Orioles in his previous turn, permitting only one run on two hits over seven innings. After dropping his first start with the Rays, Smyly is 3-0 over his last five outings while yielding five runs and 14 hits over 36 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said five of his relief pitchers were not available for the series opener.

2. Rays RHP Brad Boxberger notched his 93rd and 94 strikeouts Friday, a single-season record for a Tampa Bay reliever.

3. Orioles 1B Steve Pearce, who had an 11-game hitting streak snapped when he suffered an abdominal strain on Aug. 29, could return to the lineup Saturday for the first time since he was hurt.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Orioles 2